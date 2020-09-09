Of Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Hailea Shope and Logan Bradshaw, of Lewiston, a son, Zackary Lyle Bradshaw, born Monday.
Latashah Murillo and Stephen Jackson Jr., of Asotin, a son, Diamond Jose Douglas Jackson, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Cody Gunner Holzer and Hailey Marie Kirk, both of Lewiston.
Frank Anthony Cirimele Jr. and Rebecca Jane Reinhardt, both of Lewiston.
Brett Hart Strickland and Deborah Sue Smith, both of Lenore.
Lonnie William Lachine Sr., of Viola, and Amy Beth Bledsoe, of Spokane Valley.
Benjamin Joseph Beeson and Sydney Madison Wood, both of Lewiston.
Colben Timothy Klodt, of Clarkston, and Halie Briann Decius, of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Joseph C. Robinson, 27, of Lewiston, domestic battery, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 180 days, 170 days suspended, credit for two days served, $987.35 in fines and fees and placed on probation for two years.
Jeffrey M. Kopp, 37, of Lewiston, DUI excessive, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 50 days suspended, credit for two days served, $1,352.50 in fines and fees, $250 in fines suspended, driver’s license suspended for one year and placed on probation for two years.
Jonathan T. Evans, 34, of Lewiston, battery, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 180 days in jail, 180 days suspended, $907.50 in fines and fees, $250 in fines suspended and placed on probation for two years.
Lance J. Antilla, 19, of Lewiston, assault-attempt to commit violent injury, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 180 days in jail, 178 days suspended, credit for two days served, $607.50 in fines and fees, $200 in fines suspended and placed on probation for one year.