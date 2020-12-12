Of Friday, Dec. 11, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kaitlyn Jorgensen and Kenneth McGee of Clarkston, a daughter, Scottie Pine McGee, born Thursday.
Kristen Kimbler and Phillip Bobenhouse of Lewiston, a daughter, Sophia Roselynn Bobenhouse, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Edgar Regino Hernandez and Ana Christina Torres, both of Clarkston.
Matthew Wayne Sanchez, of Lewiston, and Melissa Renae Humphrey, of Clarkston.
Jed Aldon Lowe and Erin Lynnelle McEneaney, both of Lewiston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay P. Gaskill
Wendy M. Buck, 28, of Everett, Wash., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to three years in prison (granted a withheld judgement with up to three years probation), 100 hours community service, court costs and restitution.
Christopher D. Browne, 55, no address given, pleaded guilty to two DUIs, both felonies. Sentenced to three to eight years in prison (suspended), as much as five years probation and court costs.
Hannah R. Ostoj, 19, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony. Sentenced to as much as three years probation, 100 hours community service, court costs and restitution.