Of Thursday, May 21, 2020
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Blaze Kristopher Dugger and Mariama Jane Schuetze, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Kesha L. Vrieling against Dale E. Vrieling
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Brianna McCabe, 25, of Pullman, pleaded innocent to trafficking in heroin, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance (amphetamines), all felonies. A status conference has been set for June 25.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Thomas R. Beierly Jr., 29, of Lewiston, domestic battery, a misdemeanor, sentenced to $937.50 in fines and fees.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge David Frazier
Scott D. Caldwell, 59, 1201 Maple St., Clarkston, possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to 50 days in jail.
Russell C. Davidson, 24, Asotin, fourth-degree assault, sentenced to 30 days in jail.
Diana D. Munnigh, 41, 1291 Sycamore St., Clarkston, possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to 37 days in jail, credit for time served.
Mark W. Obregon, 35, 1417 19th Ave., Lewiston, pleaded innocent to second-degree assault, second-degree malicious mischief.
Katrina M. Taylor, 50, 1024 Webster St., Clarkston, pleaded innocent to first-degree trafficking in stolen property.
Danny L. McKay, 42, 1208 Washington St., Clarkston, pleaded innocent to harassment.