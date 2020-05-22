Of Thursday, May 21, 2020

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Blaze Kristopher Dugger and Mariama Jane Schuetze, both of Clarkston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Kesha L. Vrieling against Dale E. Vrieling

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Brianna McCabe, 25, of Pullman, pleaded innocent to trafficking in heroin, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance (amphetamines), all felonies. A status conference has been set for June 25.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Thomas R. Beierly Jr., 29, of Lewiston, domestic battery, a misdemeanor, sentenced to $937.50 in fines and fees.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge David Frazier

Scott D. Caldwell, 59, 1201 Maple St., Clarkston, possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to 50 days in jail.

Russell C. Davidson, 24, Asotin, fourth-degree assault, sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Diana D. Munnigh, 41, 1291 Sycamore St., Clarkston, possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to 37 days in jail, credit for time served.

Mark W. Obregon, 35, 1417 19th Ave., Lewiston, pleaded innocent to second-degree assault, second-degree malicious mischief.

Katrina M. Taylor, 50, 1024 Webster St., Clarkston, pleaded innocent to first-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Danny L. McKay, 42, 1208 Washington St., Clarkston, pleaded innocent to harassment.

