Of Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Kenneth Akem Bubune Kuenyedzi and Kelli Sue Born, both of Lewiston.

Daniel Benton Parker, of Culdesac, and Emma Lea Kirkham, of Lewiston.

Christopher Lee Porter and Erika Rae Trubee, both of Clarkston.

Trevor Randall McCarthy and Abigail Mae Tackitt, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Sue Darrow and Leo Darrow.

Michelle Spruell and Ronald Spruell.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jeff Brudie

Austin E. Tow Jr., 24, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 1-4 years in prison, restitution, fines and court costs.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Richard C. Vincent, 37, of Lewiston, charged with burglary, grand theft, two counts of criminal possession of a financial transaction card and a persistent violator enhancement, all felonies. Preliminary hearing set for May 26.

Tags