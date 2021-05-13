Of Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Kenneth Akem Bubune Kuenyedzi and Kelli Sue Born, both of Lewiston.
Daniel Benton Parker, of Culdesac, and Emma Lea Kirkham, of Lewiston.
Christopher Lee Porter and Erika Rae Trubee, both of Clarkston.
Trevor Randall McCarthy and Abigail Mae Tackitt, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Sue Darrow and Leo Darrow.
Michelle Spruell and Ronald Spruell.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Austin E. Tow Jr., 24, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 1-4 years in prison, restitution, fines and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Richard C. Vincent, 37, of Lewiston, charged with burglary, grand theft, two counts of criminal possession of a financial transaction card and a persistent violator enhancement, all felonies. Preliminary hearing set for May 26.