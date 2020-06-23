Of Monday, June 22, 2020
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Alex Jeno Johnson, of Lewiston, and Esther Louise Howard, of Missoula, Mont.
Crime Reports
About 200 bags of beer cans being saved for recycling were reportedly stolen from a property on the 1000 block of Cedar Avenue in Lewiston. The owner valued the cans at $500.
A Ruger 9mm SR9c was reported stolen from a hotel room at Inn America on the 700 block of 21st Street in Lewiston where it had been left by the owner after checking out. The hotel says the firearm was not there. The firearm is valued at $500.
The passenger side of a 2005 GMC Sierra was reportedly keyed on the 3100 block of Seventh Street in Lewiston. Damage is estimated at $600.
A 2001 Nissan Frontier had rock chips in the windshield from a reported incident of vandalism on the 100 block of 17th Avenue in Lewiston. The damage is estimated at $400.