Of Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Jonathan Roy Ruark and Jennifer Charlene Konrad, both of Lewiston.

Kevin Alan Speer and Melissa Ann Hubbard, both of Lewiston.

Asotin County

Shawn David Riddle Sr. and Cynthia Marie Wold, both of Anatone.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Granted

Carrie Stewart and Aaron Bradetich.

Suzanne Turner and Brain Turner.

June Teaford and Garrett Axtell.

Candy Lonely and John Magadanz.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Justin N.J. Carlson, 28, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing set for March 10.

Shane A. Webster, 54, of Dayton, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing set for March 9.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Kalob M. Barnes, 30, of Lewiston, charged with felon in possession of a firearm with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for March 2.

Reece R. Demeerleer, 26, of Boise, charged with grand theft, a felony. Status conference set for March 28.

Adam L. Ethridge, 37, of Lewiston, charged with attempted strangulation, a felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for March 2.

Justin R.D. Veltri, 25, of Lewiston, charged with attempted strangulation, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for March 2.

Elliot W. Scabbyrobe, 27, of Lapwai, charged with third or subsequent DUI, a felony, and driving without privileges, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for March 2.

