Of Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Jonathan Roy Ruark and Jennifer Charlene Konrad, both of Lewiston.
Kevin Alan Speer and Melissa Ann Hubbard, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Shawn David Riddle Sr. and Cynthia Marie Wold, both of Anatone.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Carrie Stewart and Aaron Bradetich.
Suzanne Turner and Brain Turner.
June Teaford and Garrett Axtell.
Candy Lonely and John Magadanz.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Justin N.J. Carlson, 28, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing set for March 10.
Shane A. Webster, 54, of Dayton, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing set for March 9.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Kalob M. Barnes, 30, of Lewiston, charged with felon in possession of a firearm with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for March 2.
Reece R. Demeerleer, 26, of Boise, charged with grand theft, a felony. Status conference set for March 28.
Adam L. Ethridge, 37, of Lewiston, charged with attempted strangulation, a felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for March 2.
Justin R.D. Veltri, 25, of Lewiston, charged with attempted strangulation, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for March 2.
Elliot W. Scabbyrobe, 27, of Lapwai, charged with third or subsequent DUI, a felony, and driving without privileges, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for March 2.