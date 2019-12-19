Of Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kaitlyn and Colten Jared, of Skagway, Alaska, a son, Cash Colt Jared, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Edward Gene Lambert and Meghan Renee Hampson, both of Clarkston.
Brian Lee Burkenbine and Joshua Michael Vincent, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Kimberly D. Panas and Skip D. Clapp
Roxanne Davis and John M. Spendlove
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Holly E. Morss and Eric F. Morss
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Hunter B. Ellis, 22, 1430 Powers Ave., Lewiston, DUI, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 50 days suspended, $1,202.50 in fines and fees, $250 suspended, driver’s license suspended one year, two years’ probation.
David S. Murillo, 35, 3515 Eighth St., Lewiston, DUI, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of jail, $716.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 90 days, one year probation.
Andrea G. Meacham, 48, 3512 18th St., Lewiston, DUI, given withheld judgment, sentenced to 90 days in jail, 80 days suspended, $702.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 120 days, 364 days of probation.
Crime Reports
A purse, makeup bag, coat, jacket, basketball, basketball shoes and cashier checks with a total value of $2,676 were reported stolen out of a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban on the 4000 block of Fairway Drive.