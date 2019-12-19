Of Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Kaitlyn and Colten Jared, of Skagway, Alaska, a son, Cash Colt Jared, born Monday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Edward Gene Lambert and Meghan Renee Hampson, both of Clarkston.

Brian Lee Burkenbine and Joshua Michael Vincent, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Granted

Kimberly D. Panas and Skip D. Clapp

Roxanne Davis and John M. Spendlove

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Granted

Holly E. Morss and Eric F. Morss

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Hunter B. Ellis, 22, 1430 Powers Ave., Lewiston, DUI, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 50 days suspended, $1,202.50 in fines and fees, $250 suspended, driver’s license suspended one year, two years’ probation.

David S. Murillo, 35, 3515 Eighth St., Lewiston, DUI, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of jail, $716.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 90 days, one year probation.

Andrea G. Meacham, 48, 3512 18th St., Lewiston, DUI, given withheld judgment, sentenced to 90 days in jail, 80 days suspended, $702.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 120 days, 364 days of probation.

Crime Reports

A purse, makeup bag, coat, jacket, basketball, basketball shoes and cashier checks with a total value of $2,676 were reported stolen out of a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban on the 4000 block of Fairway Drive.

Tags

Recommended for you