Of Monday, Aug. 30, 2021

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Jordyn Louis Stalnaker and Kayla Marie Nuxoll, both of Lewiston.

Laban Gregory Francis and Elise Bailey Andrews, both of Clarkston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Karra Armstrong Petitioner and Tyler Armstrong.

Granted

Kara Wolfard and Chaz Wolfard.

Abigail Debruin and Tate Fisher.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Diana D. Munnigh, 43, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 8.

Heather A. Chounard, 39, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 8.

William J. Allen, 39, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 8.

