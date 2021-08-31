Of Monday, Aug. 30, 2021
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Jordyn Louis Stalnaker and Kayla Marie Nuxoll, both of Lewiston.
Laban Gregory Francis and Elise Bailey Andrews, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Karra Armstrong Petitioner and Tyler Armstrong.
Granted
Kara Wolfard and Chaz Wolfard.
Abigail Debruin and Tate Fisher.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Diana D. Munnigh, 43, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 8.
Heather A. Chounard, 39, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 8.
William J. Allen, 39, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 8.