Of Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Jessi Hund and Nicholas Wright, of Clarkston, a son, Wyatt Bryan Wright, born Wednesday.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Fawn Swearingen and Marcus Swearingen

Katie Godby and Michael Godby

Cody Moser and Miranda Moser

Christine Kernan and Gary Dillman

Granted

Mark B. Fletcher and Keri Ham

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Granted

Carlie Anika McIntosh and Richard Mark McIntosh

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Corey D. Smith, 23, 1620 Chestnut St., Clarkston, charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 18.

Crime Reports

A BB or pellet was shot through one pane of a large double-pane window of a home, causing $1,000 in damage on the 3500 block of 13th Street C in Lewiston. A garage security light was also shot out, causing $100 in damage.

A window of a mobile home was shot out by a BB or pellet, causing $200 in damage on the 600 block of Preston Avenue in Lewiston.

An unidentified man tried to pass off a counterfeit $100 bill at Opportunities Unlimited Inc., 325 Snake River Ave., Lewiston, but the cashier noticed the bill felt odd and had Chinese symbols. The man took the bill back and fled the scene before being identified.

