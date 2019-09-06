Of Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jessi Hund and Nicholas Wright, of Clarkston, a son, Wyatt Bryan Wright, born Wednesday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Fawn Swearingen and Marcus Swearingen
Katie Godby and Michael Godby
Cody Moser and Miranda Moser
Christine Kernan and Gary Dillman
Granted
Mark B. Fletcher and Keri Ham
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Carlie Anika McIntosh and Richard Mark McIntosh
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Corey D. Smith, 23, 1620 Chestnut St., Clarkston, charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 18.
Crime Reports
A BB or pellet was shot through one pane of a large double-pane window of a home, causing $1,000 in damage on the 3500 block of 13th Street C in Lewiston. A garage security light was also shot out, causing $100 in damage.
A window of a mobile home was shot out by a BB or pellet, causing $200 in damage on the 600 block of Preston Avenue in Lewiston.
An unidentified man tried to pass off a counterfeit $100 bill at Opportunities Unlimited Inc., 325 Snake River Ave., Lewiston, but the cashier noticed the bill felt odd and had Chinese symbols. The man took the bill back and fled the scene before being identified.