Of Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Ta’yam Basey, of Lapwai, a daughter, Vira Amarine Rose Eyle, born Monday.
Amanda and David Reyes, of Lewiston, a son, Jaylen Armondo Stanley Reyes, born Wednesday.
Whitney and Andrew Bohn, of Lewiston, a daughter, Jemma Cavell Bohn, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Mervin Anthony Schneider and Anita May Kenner, both of Lewiston
Matthew Thomas Williams and Courtney Brook Havicus, both of Lewiston
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Gigi Marie Hensley and Patricia Janine Sabin Hensley.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
William T. Allen, 60, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to domestic violence battery with traumatic injury withheld judgment, a felony. Sentenced to 30 days jail, five years felony probation and pay $475.50 in fees.
Jason T. Bright, 41, homeless, pleaded guilty to burglary, a felony. Sentenced to 2 years jail, 30 days discretionary, credited with eight days, four years felony probation and pay $245.50 in fees.
Andrew D. Brown, 32, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to stalking in the first degree and burglary, both felonies with a persistent violator enhancement. Sentenced to 2-3 years prison, 365 days retained jurisdiction and pay $245 in fees.
Damon D. Drake, 21, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a felony. Sentenced to 30 days discretionary jail, credited with three days, felony probation 10 years and pay $245.50 in fees.
Judge Jay Gaskill
Rachel A. Coleman, 41, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2 years jail, 30 days discretionary, four years felony probation and pay $785.50 in fees.
Shane R. Stubblefield, 38, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Sentenced to 2 years jail, 30 days discretionary, four years felony probation and pay $785.50 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Robert T. Gordon, 60, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of jail time, supervised probation 12 months, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $716.90.
Shawn L. Phillips, 40, of Culdesac, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 50 days suspended and credited with one day, 60 days of community service in lieu of five days jail, supervised probation 24 months, driver’s license suspended 180 days and pay $1,238.50 in fees.
Judge Karin Seubert
Travis J. Johnson, 19, of Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to third-degree arson, a felony. Preliminary hearing Aug. 3.
Taylor J. Grossi, 28, of Culdesac, pleaded not guilty to malicious injury, a felony. Preliminary hearing Aug. 17.
Michael S. Wester, 43, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing Aug. 17.