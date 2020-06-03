Of Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kayla Bakke and David Varvel, of Pullman, a son, Garrett Lane Varvel, born Monday.
Courtney Welle and Zackary Edmison, of Lewiston, a son, Maverick Jason-James Edmison, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Nathan Michael King and Latasha Ann Kromrei, both of Lewiston.
Kyle Everett Hamilton and Kayla Marie Hanson, both of Moscow.
Michael Fredrick Stout, of Genesee, and Kelbi Lashay Irvin, of Lapine, Ore.
Asotin County
Michael Thomas Kelly, of Blaine, Wash., and Gay Lynne Mason, of Clarkston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Dustin C. Keltner, 39, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a felony. A scheduling conference is set for July 22.
Dustin J. Calkins, 34, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. A scheduling conference is set for July 29.
Michael E. Todhunter, 47, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing is set for Thursday.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge David Frazier
Shawn L. Rebel, 35, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to harassment, a felony, next court date is July 6.
Richard L. Black, 41, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to assault second-degree strangulation, first-degree robbery and theft of a motor vehicle, all felonies, next court date is set for June 15.
Johnny R. Maltba, 38, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to assault second-degree strangulation, second-degree assault, both felonies, next court date is set for June 15.
Zachary C. Melzo, 30, of Lewiston, pleaded innocent to two counts of second-degree burglary, first-degree identity theft, second-degree identity theft, forgery with intent to injure or defraud and possession of stolen property, all felonies, next court date is set for June 15.
Steven S. Eckhart, 33, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to two counts of second-degree malicious mischief and custodial assault, all felonies, next court date is set for June 15.
Rose L. Kramer, 21, of Lewiston, pleaded innocent to first-degree burglary and second-degree robbery, felonies, next court date is set for June 8.
Alex C. Hinton, 26, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to first-degree burglary, a felony, next court date is set for June 8.
Skyler W. Grainger, 29, of Clarkston, second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, sentenced to three months in jail, $1,600 in fines and fees and placed on probation for one year.
Lawsuits
Dawnette Withrow has filed suit in Lewiston’s 2nd District Court against Heidi Munoz for alleged injuries and damages in excess of $10,000 arising from a June 1, 2018, traffic accident in Lewiston.
Crime Reports
A store front window was reportedly shot with a small projectile (pellet or BB) and a second window was cracked in an incident of vandalism on the 100 block of Ninth Street at Hydraulics Warehouse in Lewiston. Damage is estimated at $1,800.
Five fishing rods and reels valued at $900 were reportedly stolen off the front porch of a residence on the 800 block of 20th Street. The rods and reels were described as a Hot Pink Okuma Reel, Eagle Claw Kokanee rod, Phenix ML Inshore casting rod with Okuma reel, Fenwick spinning rod with Penn Battle reel, Lamiglas Redline casting rod and Okuma reel.
A yellow 2017 Caterpillar 259d Track Skid Steer owned by Poe Asphalt Paving Inc. was reported stolen from U.S. Highway 95 and Mission Creek Road. The skid steer, which has no front windshield, was last seen Monday at 8 p.m. It is valued at $50,000.