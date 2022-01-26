Of Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Juste and James Burrell, of Lewiston, a daughter, Abigail Josephine Burrell, born Tuesday.

Emily Bowman and Brandon Wheeler, of Clarkston, a daughter, Nezhalynn Renee Nicole Bowman, born Monday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Kory Vincent Simmons and Bridget Kalehua-Kanui Wintrode, both of Meridian.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Michael Vanpelt and Debra Vanpelt.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Tami J. Reuter, 46, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing set for Feb. 3.

David B. Soderberg, 37, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a felony. Sentenced to 1-5 years in prison and court costs.

Grant V. Yeaman, 41, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing set for Feb. 17.

