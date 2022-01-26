Of Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Juste and James Burrell, of Lewiston, a daughter, Abigail Josephine Burrell, born Tuesday.
Emily Bowman and Brandon Wheeler, of Clarkston, a daughter, Nezhalynn Renee Nicole Bowman, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Kory Vincent Simmons and Bridget Kalehua-Kanui Wintrode, both of Meridian.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Michael Vanpelt and Debra Vanpelt.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Tami J. Reuter, 46, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing set for Feb. 3.
David B. Soderberg, 37, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a felony. Sentenced to 1-5 years in prison and court costs.
Grant V. Yeaman, 41, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing set for Feb. 17.