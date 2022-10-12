Of Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kylie and Joseph Jacobs, of Uniontown, a daughter, Olivia Marie Frances Jacobs, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Wesley John Jakkola and Shawntell Louise Cattron, both of Lewiston.
Ashton Theodore Picard and Sandra Nye Wahsise, both of Lapwai.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Cooper Love Klippenstein and Ian Allen Klippenstein.
Shaun William Key and Tabatha Elyzabeth Key.
Shandi Rae Bell and Phillip Leroy Mcarthur.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
David R. Johnson, 39, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 18 months prison and pay $785.50 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Dusty C. Kellar, 28, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 days suspended, credited with one day served, 12 hours of community service in lieu of one day jail, six month supervised probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $709.70 in fees.
Josiah E. Fernandez, 25, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 50 days suspended credited with one day served, 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days jail, 24 months supervised probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $1,238.50 in fees.
Josiah P. M. Johnson, 41, of Troy, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 50 days suspended, credited with three days served, 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days jail, 24 months supervised probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $1,238.50 in fees.
Judge Michelle Evans
Candice R. Cook, 37, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Oct. 17.
Derek D, Mael, 36, of Lewiston, charged with DUI, a felony. Status conference hearing Oct. 17.
