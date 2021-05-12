Of Tuesday, May 11, 2021

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

John R. Brewer, 38, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to eluding a law enforcement officer and grand theft, both felonies. Sentencing set for May 13.

Colton M. Folsom, 28, of Colfax, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for May 20.

Hannah R. Ostoj, 19, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for May 20.

Dillon P. Blake, 20, of Walla Walla, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a felony. Sentencing set for July 1.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Kenneth F. Brudeseth, 20, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of marijuana, paraphernalia and an open alcohol container by a driver, all misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for May 26.

