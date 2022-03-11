Of Thursday, March 10, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kani and Zane Earl, of Lewiston, a son, Hudson Asher Earl, born Tuesday.
Rebecca and Jereme James, of Bovill, a son, Jameson Mikel Jones, born Tuesday.
Remie and Bo Lorentz, of Anatone, a daughter, Remie Matluna Lorentz, born Wednesday.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Ashley Nicole Cameron and James Michael Cameron II.
Joshua Daniel Russell and Jordon Lou Russell.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
David J. Barrow, 29, Clarkston, first-degree viewing depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, first-degree possession of child pornography, sentenced to 56 months in prison.