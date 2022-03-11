Of Thursday, March 10, 2022

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Kani and Zane Earl, of Lewiston, a son, Hudson Asher Earl, born Tuesday.

Rebecca and Jereme James, of Bovill, a son, Jameson Mikel Jones, born Tuesday.

Remie and Bo Lorentz, of Anatone, a daughter, Remie Matluna Lorentz, born Wednesday.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Ashley Nicole Cameron and James Michael Cameron II.

Joshua Daniel Russell and Jordon Lou Russell.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Brooke Burns

David J. Barrow, 29, Clarkston, first-degree viewing depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, first-degree possession of child pornography, sentenced to 56 months in prison.

