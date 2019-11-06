Of Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Emily and Chris Schacher, of Grangeville, a daughter, Cecilia Leone Schacher, born Monday.
Amanda McColloch and Brent Hess, of Grangeville, a son, Ricky Kallan Hess, born Monday.
Jessica and Trevyn Will, of Lewiston, a daughter, Aubree Ann Will, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Neil Edward Aeschliman of Weippe and Victoria Rose Tolleson of Lewiston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Tanya Elder and Benny Elder
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Magistrate Michelle Evans
Hiriam M. Ivie, 49, 120 Hangmans Road, Clearwater, pleaded innocent to DUI, a misdemeanor. Pretrial hearing set for Nov. 19.
Kirk W. Rozell, 37, 4004 N. Oak St., Spokane, pleaded innocent to DUI, a misdemeanor. Pretrial hearing set for Dec. 10.
James D. Hollingshead, 32, 2230 Second Ave., Clarkston, pleaded innocent to DUI, a misdemeanor. Information on next court date was not available.
Magistrate Sunil Ramalingam
Reece G. Qualey, 27, 1410 Alder Ave., Lewiston, DUI, withheld judgement granted, fined $716.90, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and 24 hours of community service, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge David Frazier
Steven R. White, 33, 208 Fifth St., Lewiston, pleaded innocent to second-degree burglary, third-degree theft, second-degree theft.
Judge Tina Kernan
Alea D. Henderson, 30, 607 Airway Ave., Lewiston, motor vehicle theft, second-degree theft, sentenced to four months in jail with credit for 50 days served.
Christopher E. Kennedy, 26, 503 Del Sol Lane, Clarkston, residential burglary, third-degree theft, third-degree malicious mischief, sentenced to 366 days in prison.
Chantzelor W. Burbage, 27, 838 Seventh St., Clarkston, third-degree assault, sentenced to four months in jail.
Jordanna R. Hazelbaker, 28, Clarkston, violation of a no-contact protection order, sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for two days, remaining 28 days converted to 224 hours of community service.
Tyeler R. Best, 27, 3519 Eighth St., Lewiston, pleaded innocent to possession of methamphetamine, two counts of second-degree possessing a dangerous weapon, second-degree possessing stolen property, second-degree identity theft, second-degree theft, third-degree theft, second-degree vehicle prowling.