Of Monday, July 12, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Kelsey and Dustin Blankenship, of Lewiston, a daughter, Rayla Marie Blankenship, born Saturday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Matthew Thomas Perez, of Carson, Calif., and Rachel Christine Canas, of Long Beach, Calif.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Andrew C. Bly, 34, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for July 21.

Richard Orluck, 47, of Lewiston, charged with stalking in the first degree, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for July 28.

Alexander L. Schaaf, 58, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and two counts of concealment of evidence, all felonies. Preliminary hearing set for July 28.

Crime Reports

A wallet containing $200 was reported stolen from a residence in the 1200 block of Fair Street in Clarkston.

