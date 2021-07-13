Of Monday, July 12, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kelsey and Dustin Blankenship, of Lewiston, a daughter, Rayla Marie Blankenship, born Saturday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Matthew Thomas Perez, of Carson, Calif., and Rachel Christine Canas, of Long Beach, Calif.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Andrew C. Bly, 34, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for July 21.
Richard Orluck, 47, of Lewiston, charged with stalking in the first degree, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for July 28.
Alexander L. Schaaf, 58, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and two counts of concealment of evidence, all felonies. Preliminary hearing set for July 28.
Crime Reports
A wallet containing $200 was reported stolen from a residence in the 1200 block of Fair Street in Clarkston.