Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Britney Robison and Conor Martin, of Clarkston, a son, Stiles Jacob Martin, born Tuesday.

Kassi Jared and Austin Rickert, of Juliaetta, a son, Logan James Rickert, born Tuesday.

Amber and Andrew Evans, of Lewiston, a daughter, Cassidy Rae Evans, born Wednesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Payton Russell Sly and McKenzie Iris Talbott, both of Lewiston.

Sabin Marc Kalm and Chayla Deniece Maltba, both of Lewiston.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Cole A. Roberts, 25, of Deary, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 30.

Joshua M. Wakefield, 29, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 30.

