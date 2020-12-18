Of Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Britney Robison and Conor Martin, of Clarkston, a son, Stiles Jacob Martin, born Tuesday.
Kassi Jared and Austin Rickert, of Juliaetta, a son, Logan James Rickert, born Tuesday.
Amber and Andrew Evans, of Lewiston, a daughter, Cassidy Rae Evans, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Payton Russell Sly and McKenzie Iris Talbott, both of Lewiston.
Sabin Marc Kalm and Chayla Deniece Maltba, both of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Cole A. Roberts, 25, of Deary, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 30.
Joshua M. Wakefield, 29, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 30.