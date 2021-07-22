Of Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Cara Hamilton and Brayden Stoops, of Clarkston, a daughter, Kinzley Angela-Dawn Stoops, born Wednesday.
Hannah Helm and Tyler Evans, of Lewiston, a daughter, Melody Lee Evans, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Dustin Michael Wendt and Samantha Elizabeth Mefford, both of Clarkston.
Joseph Allen Reed and Melissa Ann Thomas, both of Clarkston.
Jesse Michael Economen and Laryn Joy Stoddard, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Christopher Lee Davidson, of Las Vegas, and Kali Jo Hauff, of Columbus, Mont.
Aeriane Lachelle Cornish and Jobey Michael Genzer, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Dean Carlson and Mary Carlson.
Granted
Brian Baehmer and Jennifer Brooks-Ewin.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Marie H. Nguyen, 43, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to battery, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 180 days jail with 176 suspended, credit for four days served, up to two years probation, fines and court costs.
Brady L. Moe, 19, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI under the age of 21, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended one year, fines and court costs.
Donald W. Martin, 56, of Craigmont, pleaded guilty to injury to a child, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 180 days jail, suspended in lieu of up to two years probation, fines and court costs.
Gerardo Espinosa, 27, of Nampa, pleaded guilty to battery, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 180 days jail with 179 suspended and credit for one day served, up to two years probation, fines and court costs.
Dennis M. Sangston, 59, of Kettle Falls, Wash., pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 27 suspended and credit for one day served, 24 hours community service, up to six months probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Randall L. Schumacher, 64, of Livingston, Mont., pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days jail with 27 suspended and credit for one day served, 24 hours community service, up to six months probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Judge Karin Seubert
Victorio I. Aceveda, 41, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to domestic battery, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 160 suspended and credit for 20 days served, up to two years probation, fines and court costs.
Reymon J. Parot, 23, of Asotin, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Lillian M. Wahpat, 26, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended and credit for two days served, up to two years probation, driver’s license suspended 180 days, fines and court costs.
Jordan R. Brown, 30, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Clinton W. Collins, 35, of Clarkston, third-degree assault, tampering with a witness, sentenced to 20 months in prison.
Ryan V. Schmidt, 31, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to third-degree assault.
Peter N. Harras, 39, of Spokane, taking a motor vehicle without permission, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, sentenced to 60 months in prison.
Aaron J. Schumacher, 44, of Clarkston, second-degree burglary, theft of a firearm, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, sentenced to 90 days in jail with credit for time served.
Rossco B. Donohue, 28, transient, first-degree malicious mischief, second-degree malicious mischief, sentenced to 22 months in prison.
Rebecca L. Miller, 44, transient, two counts of residential burglary, sentenced under residential Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative (DOSA) to 120 days of inpatient treatment, 24 months of community custody.
Robert G. Littlejohn, 25, of Lewiston, residential burglary, two counts of domestic violence court order violations, sentenced to 60 days in jail with credit for 55 days served.
Matthew D. Bynum, 31, transient, felony harassment, sentenced to three months in jail.
Crime Reports
A vehicle reportedly drove on Beachview Park lawn, causing $500 in damage, and an arrest was made by Clarkston police.