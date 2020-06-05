Of Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Teresa L. Heinzerling against Dustin J. Heinzerling
Granted
Logan M. Rodgers and Carl J. Phillips
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Joshua E. Howell, 37, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to second-degree kidnapping, stalking, domestic battery and attempted strangulation, all felonies. A jury trial is set for Nov. 16.
Michael W. McGarvey, 44, of Kooskia, pleaded innocent to burglary, a felony. A jury trial is set for Nov. 16.
Jennifer D. Baxter, 57, of Lewiston, pleaded innocent to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. A jury trial is set for Oct. 19.
Dale B. West, 39, of Lewiston, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentenced to 18 months in prison, prison sentence suspended, one year in jail and $285.50 in fines and fees.
Courtney M. Mount, 30, of Clarkston, two counts of possession of a controlled substance (heroin and morphine sulfate), both felonies, sentenced to two concurrent and identical sentences of three years in prison with four years indeterminate, $285.50 in fines and fees and the court retained jurisdiction for 365 days, after which Mount will either be placed on probation or ordered to serve the remainder of her sentence.
Of Thursday, June 4, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Katelynn and Chad Skiles, of Lewiston, a daughter, Quinn Rose Skiles, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Ryan Douglas Foster and Rachel Lee Smith, both of Lewiston.
Douglas Vaughn Fulton and Lauren Marea Mosier, both of Lewiston.
Crime Reports
There were small dents in a garage door where someone attempted to kick in the door in an incident of vandalism reported at Hydraulics Warehouse at 100 Ninth St. in Lewiston. Damage is estimated at $250.