Of Friday, March 12, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kayliegh and Eric Benton, of Lewiston, a son, Bodi Wayne Benton, born Wednesday.
Rebecca and Edward Tubb Jr., of Lewiston, a daughter, Charlotte Morgan Tubb, born Friday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Benjamin Edward Johnson, of Lewiston, and Lori Marie Negrete, of Clarkston.
Jacob Aron Nancarrow and Annie Ruth Faulkner, both of Lewiston.
Tyler James Woolsey and Andria Charmaine Riddle, both of Clarkston.
Asotin County
Christopher Shawn Alley and Julia Marie Ristau, both of Clarkston.
Eric John Stefanchik and Karlee Marie Wilson, both of Clarkston.
Crime Reports
A wedding ring was reported stolen from a tanning booth on the 1900 block of 19th Avenue in Lewiston. A value for the ring was not available.
A wallet and $340 in cash were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 700 block of Preston Avenue in Lewiston.