Of Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kara and Nathaniel Anderson, of Lewiston, a son, Odin Chadwick Anderson, born Saturday.
Breanne and Kyle Hays, of Lewiston, a daughter, Bristol Floy Joanne Hays, born Monday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Kyle J. Tetwiler and Samantha R. Tetwiler
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Bradley J. Hammond, 28, of Lewiston, charged with attempted strangulation and domestic battery or assault, both felonies. Preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 16.
Brandon H. Gibbs, 37, homeless, charged with malicious injury to property, a felony. Preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 16.
Sonya N. Hayes, 42, of Lewiston, charged with DUI and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors. Pretrial conference scheduled for Oct. 22.
Ricky J. Wiswell, 59, of Clarkston, charged with third or subsequent DUI and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies. Preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 16.
Timothy M. Tiffany, 38, homeless, charged with grand theft, a felony. Preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 16.
Todd Z. Anderson, 50, unknown address, charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 16.
Crime Reports
A bedroom in a home was entered and $400 in cash was taken from a purse, a gold ring worth $200 was missing, a necklace worth $100 was missing and a bracelet worth $100 was also missing on the 2800 block of Juniper Drive in Lewiston.