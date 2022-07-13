April Erickson, of Stites, a daughter, Maylie Rae Plank, born Sunday.
Etta Davis and Jacob Ailport, of Stites, a son, Jacob Joseph Ailport, born Monday.
Robyn and Clint Sullivan, of Lewiston, a son, Bennett Matthew Sullivan, born Monday.
Sydney and David Wilson, of Lewiston, a daughter, Wrenley Ray Wilson, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Dallas Grant Talbott, of Clarkston, and Lela Deann Hislar, of Lewiston.
Lane Jacob Alford and McKinley Kaye Litton, both of Lewiston.
Raleigh John Ellenwood and Shawna Gene Blackwood, both of Juliaetta.
Justin Tyler Brewer and Alicia Marie Pirtle, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Jesse Allen Shelton and Rosellyn Marie Lindert, both of Clarkston.
Drake Taylor Johnson and Shelby Marie Neuenschwander, both of Clarkston.
Kyle Nicholas Briney and Anastasia Marie Kibby, both of Clarkston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Steven A. Nguyen Garcia, 22, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours community service in lieu of two days jail, supervised probation 12 months, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $866.90 in fees.
James T. Faist, 27, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 28 suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, supervised probation 12 months, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $716.90 in fees.
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Aaron B. Lougee, 38, homeless, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone), a felony. Preliminary hearing July 20.
William ED Jensen, 24, of Kamiah, pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and fentanyl), both felonies. Preliminary hearing July 20.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Brandy K. Krasselt, 44, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault, domestic violence, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
Timothy K. Redmond, 58, of Pullman, pleaded not guilty to second-degree burglary, third-degree theft, first-degree criminal trespass.