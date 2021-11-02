Of Monday, Nov. 1, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Hailey and Parker Papworth, of Lewiston, a daughter, Brynn Lezlie Papworth, born Friday.
Rebecca and Kevin Love, of Genesee, a daughter, Eloisa Lavonne Miller Love, born Saturday.
DeLyssa and Kyle Davis, of Kendrick, a daughter, Jazmine Aurora Hope Davis, born Saturday.
Brianna and Brandon Vantosky, of Lewiston, a son, Damian Michael Vantosky, born Saturday.
Crime Reports
A 1989 Pontiac 6000, valued at $3,000, was reported stolen on the 1300 block of Bridge Street in Clarkston.