Of Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Tara Flerchinger and Jacob Whitcomb, of Clarkston, a son, Ryker Dean Whitcomb, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
John William Martin and Katherine Elizabeth Shaleen Massey, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Kimberley H. Sullivan and Shawn D. Sullivan
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Dale A. Schaefer and Penny L. Schaefer
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Patrick R. Thomas, 33, of Kamiah, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for Feb. 24.
Isaiah W. Wall, 25, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended, three years probation, 100 hours community service, court costs and restitution.
Alexander Kandis, 25, of Kalispell, Mont., pleaded guilty to destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to four years probation, 100 hours community service, court costs and restitution.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Colton M. Folsom, 28, of Colfax, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, and second or subsequent failure to provide proof of vehicle insurance, all misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 24.
James K. Dudley, 28, of Lewiston, charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 24.
Jerard A. Mosier-Winkler, 45, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 24.
Cole A. Roberts, 26, of Deary, charged with possession of a controlled substance, heroin, a felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for March 3.