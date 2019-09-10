Of Monday, Sept. 9, 2019
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Perdeep Singh Gill and Sarbjit Kaur, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Kyra Rose Forsmann and Jeffrey Patrick Stimmel, both of Lewiston.
Adam Richard Engell, of Coeur d’Alene, and Emily Joy Blount, of Lewiston.
Evan Michael Garcia-Anderson and Nikita Ella Roze Clabough, both of Lewiston.
Crime Reports
Two chain saws were reported stolen from a shop on Old Spiral Highway. An estimated value was not immediately available.
A Samsung cellphone valued at $150 was reported stolen on the 1300 block of Bridge Street in Clarkston.
Five vehicle windows were reportedly damaged by BB guns in Clarkston. The incidents were reported on the 800 block of Third Street, the 900 block of Third Street, the 500 block of Sycamore Street, the 1200 block of Sixth Street and the 1300 block of Maple Street. Damages were estimated at $300 or more in each case.