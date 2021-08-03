Of Monday, Aug. 2, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Natashia Poe of Lewiston, a son, Jack Rian Grover Dumars, born Saturday.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Melissa R. McAtee, 34, of Lewiston, charged with battery on a health care worker, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Aug. 25.
Jeffery D. Sturman, 37, of Clarkston, charged with domestic battery with traumatic injury against a household member, domestic battery, no-contact order violation, all misdemeanors and a persistent violator enhancement, a felony, preliminary hearing set for Aug. 17.
Brandon D. Jackson, 33, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Aug. 18.
Balram Pande, 52, of Lewiston, charged with aggravated battery and burglary, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Aug. 18.
Malia L. Szasz, 38, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Preliminary hearing set for Aug. 25.