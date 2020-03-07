Of Friday, March 6, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Erin and Todd Kolb, of Lewiston, a son, Adam Wallace Kolb, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Logan Eric Harmon and Amy Lynne Robeson, both of Lewiston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Jason Ott against Jemelle Ott.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Anastasia G. Hendershott, 27, no address given, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 40 days in jail with credit for 40 days served, 30 days discretionary jail time, $845.50 in fines and fees, 100 hours of community service and placed on probation for four years.
Mickayla D. Lovejoy, 36, 1134 College Court, Clarkston, delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 365 days in jail with work release, credit for one day served, 30 days discretionary jail time, one year fixed in prison and six years indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, $845.50 in fines and fees, 100 hours of community service and placed on probation for seven years.
Lawsuits
Dean W. Carpenter has filed suit in Lewiston’s 2nd District Court against Mason A. Kolb for alleged injuries and damages in excess of $10,000 arising from an April 13, 2018, traffic accident in Lewiston.