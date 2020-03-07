Of Friday, March 6, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Erin and Todd Kolb, of Lewiston, a son, Adam Wallace Kolb, born Thursday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Logan Eric Harmon and Amy Lynne Robeson, both of Lewiston.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Jason Ott against Jemelle Ott.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Anastasia G. Hendershott, 27, no address given, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 40 days in jail with credit for 40 days served, 30 days discretionary jail time, $845.50 in fines and fees, 100 hours of community service and placed on probation for four years.

Mickayla D. Lovejoy, 36, 1134 College Court, Clarkston, delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 365 days in jail with work release, credit for one day served, 30 days discretionary jail time, one year fixed in prison and six years indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, $845.50 in fines and fees, 100 hours of community service and placed on probation for seven years.

Lawsuits

Dean W. Carpenter has filed suit in Lewiston’s 2nd District Court against Mason A. Kolb for alleged injuries and damages in excess of $10,000 arising from an April 13, 2018, traffic accident in Lewiston.

