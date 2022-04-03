Records

Cleopatra Schmidt, of Pullman, receives instruction on how to properly stitch up a wound from third year veterinary student Andrew Boharski on Saturday at Washington State University&#x2019;s College of Veterinary Medicine Teddy Bear Clinic. Schmidt said she wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up.

 Austin Johnson

Of Saturday, April, 2, 2022.

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Marissa and Nicholas Azevedo, of Clarkston, a daughter, Astella Lynn Azevedo, born Friday.

Tags