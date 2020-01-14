Of Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Rebecca Rickert and Jereme Jones, of Kendrick, a son, Jackson Hank Cade Jones, born Sunday.
Dusty and Justin Bly, of Lewiston, a daughter, Tanya Lena Jo Bly, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Kathen Daniel T. Drews, of Lewiston, and Teyanna Faith Hamilton, of Clarkston.
Justin Michael Smith and Rikki Lynn Davis, both of Lewiston.
Kole Winston Steeley and Elizabeth Ann Salzman, both of Lewiston.
Tate Donovan Fisher and Abigail Rose Debruin, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Douglass A. Wilson II against Ashley N. Wilson.
Annette B. Von Bargen against Duane L. Von Bargen.
Granted
Casey A. Farnsworth and Garrett J. Farnsworth.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Tina Kernan
Cody J. Barnes, 35, Clarkston, DUI, sentenced to 364 days in jail with 334 days suspended, ordered to pay $976 fine.
Crime Reports
A woman was arrested on a noise violation for repeatedly refusing to turn down her television on the 1200 block of Libby Street in Clarkston.
A can of chunky, light tuna was reportedly thrown at a car parked on the street side of Motel 6 in Clarkston. Damage is estimated at $200.
A woman being treated at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston reportedly damaged equipment during a tirade and resisted arrest. No damage amount was available on the defibrillator.
The side mirror to a 1998 Holiday motorhome, with a total value of $500, was reported stolen on the 500 block of 24th Street North in Lewiston.
A Highpoint 9mm handgun and a Kel Tec .22 caliber handgun and a lockbox with a total value of $509 were reported stolen from a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado on the 1100 block of Eighth Avenue in Lewiston.
Four tires with a total value of $700 on a 1989 Mazda truck were reported slashed on the 3500 block of 11th Street in Lewiston.
A tire valued at $600 on a 1989 Honda Prelude was reported slashed on the 3500 block of 11th Street in Lewiston.
A 2009 Toyota Scion was reported spray painted in an incident of vandalism on the 3500 block of Seventh Street East in Lewiston. The damage was estimated at $1,500.