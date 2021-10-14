Of Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Jamiee and Damone Paine, of Clarkston, a son, Ethan Andrew Pain, born Tuesday.

Genevieve Schell and Dustin Warren, of Lewiston, a son, Grayson Alexander Warren, born Tuesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Martin Wayne League and Jimilyn Hubbard, both of New Mea-dows, Idaho.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

James Michael Braden and Pamela Ann Sharp.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jeff Brudie

Nathanial S. Graybill, 33, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm, a felony. Sentenced to 1-5 years in prison and court costs.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Laveta M. Rose, 57, of Lewiston, charged with abuse, exploitation or neglect of a vulnerable adult, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Oct. 20.

Dawn N. Bjornson, 37, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Oct. 20.

