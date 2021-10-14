Of Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jamiee and Damone Paine, of Clarkston, a son, Ethan Andrew Pain, born Tuesday.
Genevieve Schell and Dustin Warren, of Lewiston, a son, Grayson Alexander Warren, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Martin Wayne League and Jimilyn Hubbard, both of New Mea-dows, Idaho.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
James Michael Braden and Pamela Ann Sharp.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Nathanial S. Graybill, 33, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm, a felony. Sentenced to 1-5 years in prison and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Laveta M. Rose, 57, of Lewiston, charged with abuse, exploitation or neglect of a vulnerable adult, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Oct. 20.
Dawn N. Bjornson, 37, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Oct. 20.