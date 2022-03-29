Of Monday, March 29, 2022
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Joshua Carl Youngberg, of Kamiah, and Kaylind Faye Ball, of Kooskia.
William Anthony Pack Jr. and Lily Marie Shelton, both of Moscow.
Johnathan Ryan Broemeling and Kathryn Renee Elkins, both of Deary.
Shaun Patrick Fugate and Rebecca Anne Cordoba, both of Clarkston.
Gregory Scott Garrett and Dannishia Marie Swofford, both of Kamiah.
Asotin County
Donald Stephen Amrhein and Daniela Aultman, both of Clarkston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Carol G. Burns-Hattan and Dean H. Hattan.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Cody A. Lindell, 32, of Clarkston, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, sentenced to eight days in jail, credit for time served.