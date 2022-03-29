Of Monday, March 29, 2022

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Joshua Carl Youngberg, of Kamiah, and Kaylind Faye Ball, of Kooskia.

William Anthony Pack Jr. and Lily Marie Shelton, both of Moscow.

Johnathan Ryan Broemeling and Kathryn Renee Elkins, both of Deary.

Shaun Patrick Fugate and Rebecca Anne Cordoba, both of Clarkston.

Gregory Scott Garrett and Dannishia Marie Swofford, both of Kamiah.

Asotin County

Donald Stephen Amrhein and Daniela Aultman, both of Clarkston.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Granted

Carol G. Burns-Hattan and Dean H. Hattan.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Brooke Burns

Cody A. Lindell, 32, of Clarkston, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, sentenced to eight days in jail, credit for time served.

