Of Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Sara and Edwin Clark, of Culdesac, a son, Noah Dale Clark, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Jacob Michael Clear, of Lewiston, and Andrea Chanae Pritchett, of Clarkston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Adrian W. Fister-Lamere, 34, of Spokane, pleaded guilty to trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of heroin with intent to deliver, both felonies. Sentenced to three years in prison with credit for time served, a $10,000 fine, $194 restitution to the Idaho State Police and court costs.