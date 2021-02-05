Of Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Sara and Edwin Clark, of Culdesac, a son, Noah Dale Clark, born Wednesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Jacob Michael Clear, of Lewiston, and Andrea Chanae Pritchett, of Clarkston.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Adrian W. Fister-Lamere, 34, of Spokane, pleaded guilty to trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of heroin with intent to deliver, both felonies. Sentenced to three years in prison with credit for time served, a $10,000 fine, $194 restitution to the Idaho State Police and court costs.

Tags