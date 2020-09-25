Of Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Daniel Lee Cochran and Laura Clarinda Cox, both of Kennewick.
Blake Ole Mellom and Rachel Marie Schuit, both of Lewiston.
Steward Kahoku Makalapua M. I. M. Calhau and Dan Marie Carr, both of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Jason M. Bledsoe, 40, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 180 days in jail, 179 days suspended, credit for one day served, $1,202.50 in fines and fees, $1,000 suspended, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Cindy L. Bolen, 61, of Lewiston, battery-domestic violence without traumatic injury against a household member, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 180 days in jail, 178 days suspended, $687.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for 364 days.
Robert S. Bashaw, 29, of Grangeville, DUI, a misdemeanor, 180 days in jail, 170 days suspended, credit for 10 days served, $852.50 in fines and fees, $250 suspended, driver’s license suspended for one year and placed on probation for two years.
Henry D. Warren, 34, of Asotin, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 26 days suspended, credit for four days served, $702.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for 364 days.
Crime Reports
A woman attempted to insert counterfeit $5 and $10 bills into the self-checkout at WinCo Foods at 2001 17th St. in Lewiston. The bills did not work and the woman left the store without her groceries. The fake bills said “for motion picture purposes only.”
A 2020 Toyota 4Runner was reportedly hit and damaged in the lower portion of the driver’s door while it was parked in the parking lot at KC’s Burgers and Brews at 541 Thain Road in Lewiston in a hit-and-run incident. Damage is estimated at $2,000.
A wheelchair valued at $1,560 was reported stolen from a residence on the 1300 block of Fair Street in Clarkston.