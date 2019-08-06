Of Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Amy and Jeremy Hoyt, of Lewiston, a daughter, Harper Haylee Hoyt, born Saturday.
Natori Harrington and Trey Pfefferkorn, of Lewiston, a daughter, Khaniah Kees Pfefferkorn, born Saturday.
Amanda Howard, of Lewiston, a son, Atticus Leelynn Howard, born Sunday.
Breanna Burton and Michael Donner, of Lewiston, William Michael Donner, born Sunday.
Rebekah Duran and Joseph Walker, of Lewiston, Axlyn Brave Walker, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Kevin Robert Acree and Diana Lee Jackson, both of Lewiston.
Brian Keith Jones and Bobbi Marie Laws, both of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Reana R. Buoy, 28, 1411 Bryden Ave. No. 3, Lewiston, charged with DUI, a misdemeanor, pleaded innocent. Pretrial hearing set for Aug. 20.
Sarah R. Robinson, 31, 1217 18th Ave., Lewiston, charged with DUI, a misdemeanor, pleaded innocent. Pretrial hearing set for Aug. 20.
Tereasa R. Edmonson, 46, 1219 8th St. A, Clarkston, charged with DUI, a misdemeanor, pleaded innocent. Pretrial hearing is set for Aug. 20.
Jacob V. Taylor, 29, unknown address, charged with possession of controlled substance, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Aug. 14.
Joshua E. Howell, 36, 1103 Prospect Ave. A, Lewiston, charged with stalking in the first degree, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Aug. 14.