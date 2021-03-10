Of Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Jennifer Jo Hendrix and William T. Hendrix
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Andrew C. Bly, 34, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Status conference set for April 28.
Robert J. Selzler, 59, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for April 29.
Martha F. Gustin, 66, of Kooskia, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for March 17.
Kasey C. Nelson, 24, of St. Maries, pleaded guilty to grand theft by possession of stolen property, a felony. Sentencing set for March 18.
Franklin D. Slagle, 57, of Juliaetta, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for March 18.
Juan S. Contreras, 36, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to third DUI, a felony. Sentencing set for March 18.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Cody G.K. Conley, 33, Lewiston, third-degree assault, domestic violence, two counts tampering with a witness, sentenced to 17 months in prison.
Royd J. Gabrielson, 24, Clarkston, failure to register as a sex offender, sentenced to 22 days in jail with credit for time served.
Grace J. Sturmer, 57, Clarkston, third-degree assault, sentenced under Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative to almost 14 months in prison, followed by almost 14 months of community custody. Total DOSA sentence is 27.75 months.