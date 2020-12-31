Of Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Sierra Shuey, of Clarkston, a daughter, Avaline Susane Shuey, born Tuesday.
Kylie and Joseph Jacobs, of Uniontown, a daughter, Ellie Grace Jacobs, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Lawrence Dean Petersen and Danaielle Rae Bozzuto, both of Lewiston.
Marvin Lester Stimmel and Maria Lacey, both of Lewiston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Brenda Ransom and Daniel Ransom.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
William C. Finch, 52, of Lewiston, charged with second DUI, a misdemeanor. Pretrial conference set for Jan. 12.
Brooks A. Hile, 21, of Clarkston, charged with burglary, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 13.
Trevor T. Livengood, 30, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance with a persistent violator enhancement, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 13.