Of Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Sierra Shuey, of Clarkston, a daughter, Avaline Susane Shuey, born Tuesday.

Kylie and Joseph Jacobs, of Uniontown, a daughter, Ellie Grace Jacobs, born Tuesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Lawrence Dean Petersen and Danaielle Rae Bozzuto, both of Lewiston.

Marvin Lester Stimmel and Maria Lacey, both of Lewiston.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Granted

Brenda Ransom and Daniel Ransom.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

William C. Finch, 52, of Lewiston, charged with second DUI, a misdemeanor. Pretrial conference set for Jan. 12.

Brooks A. Hile, 21, of Clarkston, charged with burglary, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 13.

Trevor T. Livengood, 30, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance with a persistent violator enhancement, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 13.

