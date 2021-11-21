Of Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jesikka Henriod and Jake Fernandez, of Clarkston, a daughter, Saylor Elizabeth Quinn Fernandez, born Friday.
Amy Voegele and Douglas Kenyon, of Lewiston, a son, Jack Gray Kenyon, born Friday.
Kasey Williams and Kacy Van Pelt, of Lewiston, a son, Patrik Wayne Van Pelt, born Friday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Jason Charles Eldridge and Laynie Rachelle McClain, both of Lewiston.
Garrett James Farnsworth and Kaitlin Marie Moody, both of Lewiston.
Brett Michael Nye and Carly Rae Nye, both of Lewiston.
Michael Dean Kerley, of Grangeville, and Marianna Fuller, of Lewiston.