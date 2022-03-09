Of Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Brienn C. Neace and Shane D. Neace.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Joseph R. Polillo Jr., 42, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and fees.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Patrick J. Everett, 40, of Moscow, three counts of second-degree theft, two counts of second-degree vehicle prowling, two counts of third-degree theft, second-degree attempted vehicle prowling, sentenced to two months in jail.
Jamie L. Hopper, 38, Clarkston transient, pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault; next court appearance set for March 21.
Kody M. Elmer, 27, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to four counts of third-degree assault.
Richard H. Peterson, 37, Clarkston transient, pleaded not guilty to felony stalking, cyberstalking, intimidating a witness and two counts of domestic violence court order violations.
Jacob E. Sinner, 18, of Moscow, pleaded not guilty to second-degree malicious mischief; next court appearance is set for April 4.
Martin S. Phillips, 42, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to four counts of second-degree burglary, and four counts of third-degree theft.