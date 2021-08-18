Of Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Sandra Ellenwood and Jonathan Reuben, of Lewiston, a son, Lucius James Reuben, born Sunday.

Melinda Frost, of Clarkston, a daughter, Lillian Rose Betty, born Monday.

Marriage Licenses

Asotin County

Andrew Michael Thompson and Max Jovino Cukurs, both of Clarkston.

Wayne J. Lewis and Susan K. Ausman, both of Lewiston.

Victoria Ann Sly and Jarrod Andrew Hassell, both of Clarkston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Cami Kalbfleisch-Madrid and Michael Madrid.

Granted

Kenneth Brudeseth and Erin Ham.

Isobel Brown and Cody Kinzer.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Granted

Cameron Hurless and Morgan Smith.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Carl Kerrick

Andrew C. Bly, 34, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, both felonies. Status conference set for Oct. 13.

Patrick S. Howell, 52, of Kamiah, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Status conference set for Oct. 13.

David W. Nichols, 38, of Grangeville, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Status conference set for Oct. 20.

Jessee J. Scott, 43, of Portland, Ore., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Status conference set for Oct. 27.

Tony E. Hazelwood, 43, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to burglary, a felony. Status conference set for Oct. 20.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Brooke Burns

Brooks A. Hile, 21, of Clarkston, second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, sentenced to 56 days in jail with credit for 26 days served. Remaining 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service.

Sean M. Cooper, 20, of Clarkston, residential burglary, violation of a court order, domestic violence, prison-based drug offender sentencing alternative (DOSA), sentenced to 19 months in prison and 19 months in community custody.

Nathan D. McLay, 38, of Lewiston, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle with special endangerment enhancement, sentenced to 14 months and one day in prison.

David A. Tyner, 22, no address given, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle with special sentence enhancement, sentenced to 14 months and one day in prison.

