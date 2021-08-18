Of Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Sandra Ellenwood and Jonathan Reuben, of Lewiston, a son, Lucius James Reuben, born Sunday.
Melinda Frost, of Clarkston, a daughter, Lillian Rose Betty, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Andrew Michael Thompson and Max Jovino Cukurs, both of Clarkston.
Wayne J. Lewis and Susan K. Ausman, both of Lewiston.
Victoria Ann Sly and Jarrod Andrew Hassell, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Cami Kalbfleisch-Madrid and Michael Madrid.
Granted
Kenneth Brudeseth and Erin Ham.
Isobel Brown and Cody Kinzer.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Cameron Hurless and Morgan Smith.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Carl Kerrick
Andrew C. Bly, 34, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, both felonies. Status conference set for Oct. 13.
Patrick S. Howell, 52, of Kamiah, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Status conference set for Oct. 13.
David W. Nichols, 38, of Grangeville, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Status conference set for Oct. 20.
Jessee J. Scott, 43, of Portland, Ore., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Status conference set for Oct. 27.
Tony E. Hazelwood, 43, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to burglary, a felony. Status conference set for Oct. 20.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Brooks A. Hile, 21, of Clarkston, second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, sentenced to 56 days in jail with credit for 26 days served. Remaining 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service.
Sean M. Cooper, 20, of Clarkston, residential burglary, violation of a court order, domestic violence, prison-based drug offender sentencing alternative (DOSA), sentenced to 19 months in prison and 19 months in community custody.
Nathan D. McLay, 38, of Lewiston, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle with special endangerment enhancement, sentenced to 14 months and one day in prison.
David A. Tyner, 22, no address given, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle with special sentence enhancement, sentenced to 14 months and one day in prison.