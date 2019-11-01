Of Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Hailly Albrecht and Matthew Bertram, of Lewiston, a son, Daine Lee Bertram, born Tuesday.
Rebbeca and Ryan Girard, of Winchester, a daughter, Mia Rosalee Girard, born Wednesday.
Taylor Hix and Shane Dale, of Clarkston, a son, Luka Ryan Dale, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
James Daniel Lindsey and Shamara Lynette Duncan, both of Renton, Wash.
Jeremy Franklin Slead and Kelsie Marie Allgier, both of Lewiston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Samantha Marie Scott and Joshua Kyle Scott
Lenora D. Hummell and Justin C. Logan
Brylee Ann Kochanek and Travis Michael Kochanek
Julie Marie West and Monty Ray West
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingham
Casey M. Smith, 26, of Lewiston, charged with two counts of burglary, both felonies; preliminary hearing set for Nov. 13.