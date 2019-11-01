Of Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Hailly Albrecht and Matthew Bertram, of Lewiston, a son, Daine Lee Bertram, born Tuesday.

Rebbeca and Ryan Girard, of Winchester, a daughter, Mia Rosalee Girard, born Wednesday.

Taylor Hix and Shane Dale, of Clarkston, a son, Luka Ryan Dale, born Wednesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

James Daniel Lindsey and Shamara Lynette Duncan, both of Renton, Wash.

Jeremy Franklin Slead and Kelsie Marie Allgier, both of Lewiston.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Samantha Marie Scott and Joshua Kyle Scott

Lenora D. Hummell and Justin C. Logan

Brylee Ann Kochanek and Travis Michael Kochanek

Julie Marie West and Monty Ray West

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingham

Casey M. Smith, 26, of Lewiston, charged with two counts of burglary, both felonies; preliminary hearing set for Nov. 13.

Tags

