Of Thursday, March 31, 2022

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Tori and Cade Whitaker, of Winchester, a daughter, Caylee Rhiannon Whitaker, born Wednesday.

Marriage Licenses

Asotin County

Darin Mark Piper and Debra Christine Estrada, both of Clarkston.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

David B. Atkinson and Vicky L. Atkinson.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Brooke Burns

Gamaliel Rodriguez, 48, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree theft, first-degree attempted theft.

Judge Tina Kernan

Robert C. Kay, 33, Lewiston, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, driving without a license, obstructing a law enforcement officer, fourth-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence, sentenced to 29 months in prison.

Crime Reports

A utility trailer valued at $2,000 and commercial pizza oven valued at $8,000 were reported stolen from Tomato Bros., 200 Bridge St., Clarkston.

