Of Thursday, March 31, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Tori and Cade Whitaker, of Winchester, a daughter, Caylee Rhiannon Whitaker, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Darin Mark Piper and Debra Christine Estrada, both of Clarkston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
David B. Atkinson and Vicky L. Atkinson.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Gamaliel Rodriguez, 48, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree theft, first-degree attempted theft.
Judge Tina Kernan
Robert C. Kay, 33, Lewiston, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, driving without a license, obstructing a law enforcement officer, fourth-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence, sentenced to 29 months in prison.
Crime Reports
A utility trailer valued at $2,000 and commercial pizza oven valued at $8,000 were reported stolen from Tomato Bros., 200 Bridge St., Clarkston.