Of Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Josie and Kyle Knapp, of Clarkston, a daughter, Nora June Knapp, female, born Monday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Sheryl Symonds and Jerry Symonds.
Steffany Hayward and Justin Hayward.
Linda Kelly and Darin Kelly.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Andrew T. Davis, 39, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to felony injury to a child. Sentenced to 2-3 years jail with two days credited and 30 days discretionary and penitentiary suspended, five years felony probation and pay $395.50 in fees.
Joseph J. Hazelbaker, 42, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2 years jail and 30 days discretionary with penitentiary suspended, four years felony probation and pay $285.50 in fees.
Cori D. Sayers, 47, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2 years jail with 30 days discretionary and penitentiary suspended, four years felony probation and pay $285.50 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
David J. Nee, 35, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, supervised probation 12 months, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $866.90 in fees.
Roman A. Martinez, 19, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 26 days suspended and credited with one day, 36 hours of community service in lieu of three days jail, supervised probation 12 months, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $1,374.10 in fees.
Frank D. Beidler, 41, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 50 days suspended, supervised probation 24 months, driver’s license suspended 180 days and pay $1,352.50.
Terra J. Zimmerman, 46, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, supervised probation 364 days and pay $516.90 in fees.
Judge Gregory Kalbfleisch
Troy L. Holeman, 57, of Culdesac, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 days suspended and credited with two days, 24 hours of community service, six months supervised probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $416.90 in fees.
Abraham A. Gonzales, 25, of Lewiston, charged with domestic battery, a felony. Status conference hearing Feb. 27.
Jordan D. Tafoya, 32, of Clarkston, charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl), all felonies. Status conference hearing Feb. 27.
Dennis A. White, 51, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Feb. 27.
Rafferdy R. Hewett, 34, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), introduction of a controlled substance into a correctional facility and burglary, all felonies. Status conference Feb. 27.
Joseph R. Samuels, 31, of Juliaetta, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) and introduction of a controlled substance into a correctional facility, both felonies. Status conference hearing Feb. 27.
Robert N. Denunzio, 21, of Lapwai, charged with introduction of a controlled substance into a correctional facility, a felony. Status conference hearing Feb. 27.
Amy L. Baugh, 49, of Dillon, Mont., charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, oxycodone, hydrocodone) and possession of marijuana greater than 3 ounces, all felonies. Status conference hearing Feb. 27.