Of Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Alyssa and Nolan Rudolph, of Lapwai, a son, Mason Forrest Rudolph, born Saturday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Mason Collin Reynolds and Stacia Marie Bennett, both of Clarkston.
James Curtis Lynch and Kelsey Lauren Holesapple, both of Clarkston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Ashley Nicole Morrow and Chase Logan Morrow.
Elizabeth K. Setlow and Steven A. Spring.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Brice S. Heimgartner, 30, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing set for April 20.
Aaron J. Olivas, 39, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to burglary, a felony. Sentencing set for April 27.
Ricky I. Santos, 47, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing set for Feb. 23.
Joshua M. Campbell, 47, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), both felonies, and DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentencing suspended pending successful completion of drug court.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Newton N. Pollan, 20, of Lewiston, charged with domestic battery, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 23.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Jennifer L. Graham. 39, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner, and delivery of methamphetamine.
Robert J. Littlejohn, 25, Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to two counts of residential burglary, two counts of third-degree theft, two counts of first-degree trafficking in stolen property, and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Christopher J. Porter, 18, Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary with deadly weapon enhancement, and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle with sentence enhancement.
Jacob N. Wantz, 30, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to attempted residential burglary, attempted second-degree burglary, third-degree theft, and third-degree malicious mischief.
Tracy L. Webster, 62, Clarkston, fourth-degree assault, fourth-degree assault domestic violence, sentenced to 364 days in jail on both counts, credit for two days served, 726 days suspended.
Erin N. Bickler, 33, Culdesac, pleaded not guilty to felony unlawful issuance of a bank check.