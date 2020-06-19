Of Thursday, June 18, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Hailey and Matthew Anderson-Davis, of Lewiston, a son, Brantley John Anderson-Davis, born Wednesday.

Shaina Fowler and Ethan Justesen, of Nezperce, a son, Tymber Alan Justesen, born Wednesday.

Caitlin and Luke Olson, of Clarkston, a son, Ozzie Hugh Olson, born Wednesday.

Rylie and Hayden Oliver, of Clarkston, a son, Easten Daniel Oliver, born Thursday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Jonathan Allen Buttram and Josie Yvonne Laufenberg, both of Lewiston.

Zacherey Lee Hagle, of Arnegard, N.D., and Keturah Michelle Johns, of Lewiston.

Colter Blieu Davis, of Lewiston, and Diana Lynn Malberg, of Clarkston.

Asotin County

Dayna Colleen Weatherly-Ochszner and David Wayne Wilson, both of Clarkston.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Kenneth W. Nambalu, 30, of Pullman, charged with DUI, a felony. Preliminary hearing scheduled for July 1.

Crime Reports

Items including chairs, fire pits and tables valued at $916 were reported stolen from Schurman’s True Value Hardware in Clarkston. A chain was cut to gain entry into an outdoor storage area at the store on the 800 block of Sixth Street.

Tags

Recommended for you