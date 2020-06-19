Of Thursday, June 18, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Hailey and Matthew Anderson-Davis, of Lewiston, a son, Brantley John Anderson-Davis, born Wednesday.
Shaina Fowler and Ethan Justesen, of Nezperce, a son, Tymber Alan Justesen, born Wednesday.
Caitlin and Luke Olson, of Clarkston, a son, Ozzie Hugh Olson, born Wednesday.
Rylie and Hayden Oliver, of Clarkston, a son, Easten Daniel Oliver, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Jonathan Allen Buttram and Josie Yvonne Laufenberg, both of Lewiston.
Zacherey Lee Hagle, of Arnegard, N.D., and Keturah Michelle Johns, of Lewiston.
Colter Blieu Davis, of Lewiston, and Diana Lynn Malberg, of Clarkston.
Asotin County
Dayna Colleen Weatherly-Ochszner and David Wayne Wilson, both of Clarkston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Kenneth W. Nambalu, 30, of Pullman, charged with DUI, a felony. Preliminary hearing scheduled for July 1.
Crime Reports
Items including chairs, fire pits and tables valued at $916 were reported stolen from Schurman’s True Value Hardware in Clarkston. A chain was cut to gain entry into an outdoor storage area at the store on the 800 block of Sixth Street.