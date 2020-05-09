Of Friday, May 8, 2020
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Cameron Lee Keatts and Sydney Jo Taylor, both of Lewiston.
Timothy Jason Mattson and Shenia Tekayrin Morris, both of Moscow.
Devin Jack Espy and Kaitlyn Michelle Ketelsen, both of Genesee.
Rayce Cavill Bird and Tiffanie Lee Diaz, both of Moscow.
Ronald Lee Chandler and Caitlyn Shea McPherson, both of Lewiston.
Gary Chester Munson Jr. and Tami Kay Hiebert, both of Lewiston.
Dallyn Lee Lord, of Moore, Idaho, and Kathryn May Hendrickson, of Asotin.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Larry G. Fenton Jr. against Ashley R. Fenton
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Ramon S. Rios, 54, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to domestic battery in the presence of a child. Next court appearance is a scheduling conference on June 10.
David L. Couie, 56, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Sentencing is set for May 20.
Kalob M. Barnes, 28, of Lewiston, possession of a controlled substance (heroin), sentenced to two years in prison with two years indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, 30 days in jail, $285.50 in fees and placed on probation for four years.
Nathan D. McLay, 37, of Lewiston, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and eluding, sentenced to three years in prison with three years indeterminate, and three years in prison with two years indeterminate, prison sentences to run concurrent, $531 in fees, the court retains jurisdiction for 365 days, after which McLay will either be placed on probation or ordered to serve the remainder of his sentence.
Joseph D. Cook, 29, of Lewiston, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), sentenced to two years in prison with three years indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, 90 days jail, 30 days of discretionary jail, $285.50 in fees and placed on probation for five years.
Eric A. Drake, 35, of Nine Mile Falls, Wash., possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), sentenced to three years in prison with two years indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, 30 days in jail, $285.50 in fees and placed on probation for five years.
Judge Jay Gaskill
Robert C. Kay, 32, of Lewiston, burglary and aggravated battery, sentenced to two years in prison with three years indeterminate, $745.50 in fines and fees, the court retains jurisdiction for 365 days, after which Kay will either be placed on probation or ordered to serve the remainder of his sentence.
Jason J. Simpson, 39, of Lewiston, two counts of battery of a law enforcement officer, sentenced to two years in prison with two years indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, 30 days of discretionary jail, $745.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for four years.