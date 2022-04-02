Of Friday, April 1, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Chelsea and Cody Kromrei, of Clarkston, a daughter, Zhanna Shalom Kromrei, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Darin Grover Newman and Jessica Ann Thompson, both of Lewiston.
Benjamin John Rae, of Rathdrum, Idaho, and Cam Gwendolyn Bickford, of Lewiston.
Jacob August Wren and Lisa Jean Reed, both of Clarkston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Victor J. Wolf, 35, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, a felony. Sentenced to 30 days in jail, two years determinate and two years indeterminate, felony probation for four years and fees.
Terrell Q. Domebo, 22, of Clarkston, charged with DUI, a felony.
Klay D. Maxwell, 37, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Sentenced to 30 days in jail, one year and six month determinate and one year and six months indeterminate, felony three years, community service 100 hours and fees.