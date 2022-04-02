Of Friday, April 1, 2022

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Chelsea and Cody Kromrei, of Clarkston, a daughter, Zhanna Shalom Kromrei, born Wednesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Darin Grover Newman and Jessica Ann Thompson, both of Lewiston.

Benjamin John Rae, of Rathdrum, Idaho, and Cam Gwendolyn Bickford, of Lewiston.

Jacob August Wren and Lisa Jean Reed, both of Clarkston.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Victor J. Wolf, 35, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, a felony. Sentenced to 30 days in jail, two years determinate and two years indeterminate, felony probation for four years and fees.

Terrell Q. Domebo, 22, of Clarkston, charged with DUI, a felony.

Klay D. Maxwell, 37, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Sentenced to 30 days in jail, one year and six month determinate and one year and six months indeterminate, felony three years, community service 100 hours and fees.