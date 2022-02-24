Of Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jayden and Zachary Canning, of Clarkston, a daughter, Kinsley Jane Canning, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
James Peter Jacobs and Carly Jessica Logan, both of Lewiston.
Andrew McGuire Morris and Taylor Lynn Lindsey, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Suzanne Turner and Brian Turner.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Wendi E.M. Bromlie, 41, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone), a felony, and resisting/obstructing officers, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for March 23.
Daniel L. Jackson, 45, of Spokane, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies, and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for March 23.
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Francisco Tijerina Jr., 55, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 170 suspended, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 180 days, fines and court costs.
Lanae A. Tackley, 38, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended, 12 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Angelo K. Lopez, 25, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days in jail with 50 suspended, up to two years probation, driver’s license suspended one year, fines and court costs.
Daniel J. Moehrle, 45, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to injury to a child and battery, both misdemeanors. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 180 days in jail with 170 suspended, up to two years probation, fines and court costs.
Dawson C. Cook, 20, of Genesee, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended, 12 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Shane M. Jensen, 19, of Kooskia, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended one year, fines and court costs.
Nicole Y. Ausman, 51, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to six months probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.