Of Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Katrinia and Jared Paradis, of Lewiston, a son, David Wyatt Paradis, born Thursday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Christopher Lee Baldwin and Jamie May Rogers, both of Culdesac.

William Justin Bailey and Anyssa Marie Marion, both of Lewiston

Barry Lee Gordon and Ashley Nicole Comer, both of Lewiston.

Aaron Marshall Mangum and Sidnee Jo Feucht, both of Clarkston.

Matt Ferenc Ambroson and Candace Marie Debruin, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Granted

Larry A. Terherst and Carole L. Terherst.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Alicia L. Gonzales against Valentin R. Gonzales.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Chelsea Rohrbacki, 35, Orofino, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing is set for March 4.

Crime Reports

An iPhone with a value of $500 was reported stolen at Sacajawea Junior High School on the 3600 block of 12th Street in Lewiston.

A barbecue grill, picture frame and assorted tools with a total value of $1,240 were reported stolen from a vacant property on the 1100 block of Ninth Avenue in Lewiston.

