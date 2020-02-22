Of Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Katrinia and Jared Paradis, of Lewiston, a son, David Wyatt Paradis, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Christopher Lee Baldwin and Jamie May Rogers, both of Culdesac.
William Justin Bailey and Anyssa Marie Marion, both of Lewiston
Barry Lee Gordon and Ashley Nicole Comer, both of Lewiston.
Aaron Marshall Mangum and Sidnee Jo Feucht, both of Clarkston.
Matt Ferenc Ambroson and Candace Marie Debruin, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Larry A. Terherst and Carole L. Terherst.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Alicia L. Gonzales against Valentin R. Gonzales.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Chelsea Rohrbacki, 35, Orofino, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing is set for March 4.
Crime Reports
An iPhone with a value of $500 was reported stolen at Sacajawea Junior High School on the 3600 block of 12th Street in Lewiston.
A barbecue grill, picture frame and assorted tools with a total value of $1,240 were reported stolen from a vacant property on the 1100 block of Ninth Avenue in Lewiston.