Of Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Anastasia Hendershott and Jeremy Huntley, of Lewiston, a daughter, Destine RaeLynn Freeberg-Huntley, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Cory Trevor McLam and Tayler Sagen Abel, both of Wallace.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Kassondra R. Trevino against David A. Trevino
Granted
Alissa M. Trukositz and Adrian I. Arriola
Crime Reports
The front driver’s side door on a 2008 Dodge Journey was reportedly damaged in a hit-and-run incident on the 1700 block of Main Street in Lewiston. The damage is estimated at $500.
A manhole cover, the lawn and a memorial tree were damaged at Modie Park on the 1000 block of 21st Street in Lewiston in an incident of vandalism. Damage is estimated at $2,450.
A Harley-Davidson wallet was stolen out of a white 2006 Ford Mustang on the 1500 block of Bryden Avenue in Lewiston. The contents of the wallet were valued at $415.
Of Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jaelyn and Cody Williams, of Lewiston, a daughter, Everly RaeAnn Rose Williams, born Tuesday.