Of Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Anastasia Hendershott and Jeremy Huntley, of Lewiston, a daughter, Destine RaeLynn Freeberg-Huntley, born Monday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Cory Trevor McLam and Tayler Sagen Abel, both of Wallace.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Kassondra R. Trevino against David A. Trevino

Granted

Alissa M. Trukositz and Adrian I. Arriola

Crime Reports

The front driver’s side door on a 2008 Dodge Journey was reportedly damaged in a hit-and-run incident on the 1700 block of Main Street in Lewiston. The damage is estimated at $500.

A manhole cover, the lawn and a memorial tree were damaged at Modie Park on the 1000 block of 21st Street in Lewiston in an incident of vandalism. Damage is estimated at $2,450.

A Harley-Davidson wallet was stolen out of a white 2006 Ford Mustang on the 1500 block of Bryden Avenue in Lewiston. The contents of the wallet were valued at $415.

Of Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Jaelyn and Cody Williams, of Lewiston, a daughter, Everly RaeAnn Rose Williams, born Tuesday.

Tags

Recommended for you